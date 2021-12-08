Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Position Raised by Sander Capital Advisors Inc.

Sander Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,646 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Adobe makes up 22.2% of Sander Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Sander Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $50,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Adobe in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 220.6% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe stock opened at $649.96 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $420.78 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $635.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $613.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.64 billion, a PE ratio of 53.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 489 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $318,294.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.00, for a total transaction of $26,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,489 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $765.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $693.80.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.