Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Milestone Resources Group Ltd

Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 197,764 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,207 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up about 5.2% of Milestone Resources Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Milestone Resources Group Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $113,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,568,183 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $13,802,471,000 after purchasing an additional 165,449 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,951,950 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,099,020,000 after purchasing an additional 111,828 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,253,684 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,820,799,000 after purchasing an additional 202,966 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,115,275,000 after purchasing an additional 267,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 3.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,639,024 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,888,078,000 after acquiring an additional 202,148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $378,829.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.00, for a total transaction of $26,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,489 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $695.00 target price (up from $640.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $736.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $693.80.

ADBE opened at $649.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $309.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.76, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $635.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $613.92. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

