Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 377,870 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 41,467 shares during the period. Adobe makes up approximately 0.8% of Strs Ohio’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Strs Ohio owned 0.08% of Adobe worth $217,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Adobe by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,568,183 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $13,802,471,000 after buying an additional 165,449 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,951,950 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,099,020,000 after acquiring an additional 111,828 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,253,684 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,820,799,000 after acquiring an additional 202,966 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,115,275,000 after acquiring an additional 267,038 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 3.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,639,024 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,888,078,000 after purchasing an additional 202,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $765.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $678.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $693.80.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $649.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $309.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $635.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $613.92. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $420.78 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.03, for a total transaction of $1,884,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,489 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

