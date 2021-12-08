Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,321 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 902 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises approximately 1.8% of YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,568,183 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $13,802,471,000 after buying an additional 165,449 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,951,950 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,099,020,000 after purchasing an additional 111,828 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,253,684 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,820,799,000 after purchasing an additional 202,966 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,115,275,000 after purchasing an additional 267,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,639,024 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,888,078,000 after purchasing an additional 202,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $378,829.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,489. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $649.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $635.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $613.92. The firm has a market cap of $309.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.76, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.06.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Adobe from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $695.00 target price (up from $640.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $693.80.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

