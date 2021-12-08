ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Shares Purchased by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) by 125.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 359,292 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,807 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in ADT were worth $3,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADT. Ariel Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADT in the second quarter valued at approximately $165,236,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in ADT by 563.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,253,682 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $186,167,000 after acquiring an additional 14,654,888 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in ADT by 50.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,800,197 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $62,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,731 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ADT by 53.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,240,046 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $34,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ADT by 135.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,424,666 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $15,372,000 after acquiring an additional 819,326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of ADT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ADT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ADT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.63.

Shares of ADT stock opened at $8.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.81 and a beta of 2.14. ADT Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.73 and a 12 month high of $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. ADT had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 8.92%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ADT Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. ADT’s payout ratio is -29.17%.

ADT Profile

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

