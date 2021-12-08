Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) Sets New 12-Month High at $6.50

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.50 and last traded at $6.50, with a volume of 20132 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.19.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.61. The company has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 0.28.

About Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY)

Advanced Info Service Public Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of mobile telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile phone services, Mobile phone and equipment sales; and Datanet and Broadband Services. The firm provides domestic mobile, international direct dialing, and international roaming service.

