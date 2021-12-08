Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Given New C$8.25 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) had its price target cut by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.50 to C$8.25 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$7.25 to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advantage Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.19.

Shares of AAVVF remained flat at $$5.29 during trading hours on Wednesday. 32,266 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,985. Advantage Energy has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $6.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.13 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Advantage Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses its operation in Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

