Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ADYEY has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday, August 20th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Adyen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Adyen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,402.00.

Get Adyen alerts:

ADYEY stock opened at $27.78 on Wednesday. Adyen has a twelve month low of $20.04 and a twelve month high of $34.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.84.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

Further Reading: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.