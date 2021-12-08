AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX) Position Lessened by Tuttle Capital Management LLC

Tuttle Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,817 shares during the period. AEA-Bridges Impact accounts for approximately 0.7% of Tuttle Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Tuttle Capital Management LLC owned 0.29% of AEA-Bridges Impact worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bloom Tree Partners LLC raised its holdings in AEA-Bridges Impact by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC now owns 286,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in AEA-Bridges Impact during the second quarter valued at about $188,000. Alpine Global Management LLC raised its holdings in AEA-Bridges Impact by 20.7% during the second quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 190,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 32,650 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact in the second quarter valued at about $1,114,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact by 17.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 766,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,468,000 after purchasing an additional 114,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IMPX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,432. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.80. AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $11.42.

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

