AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $53.50

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $53.50 and last traded at $57.98, with a volume of 3324195 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.95.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AVAV shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on AeroVironment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised AeroVironment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Imperial Capital started coverage on AeroVironment in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -1,932.67 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.94.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $101.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AeroVironment news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total transaction of $523,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in AeroVironment by 4.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 1.2% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 12.8% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 2.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 20.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

About AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV)

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

