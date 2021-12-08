AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Rating Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) was downgraded by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $64.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.87% from the company’s previous close.

AVAV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AeroVironment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Imperial Capital initiated coverage on AeroVironment in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

Shares of AVAV stock opened at $56.70 on Wednesday. AeroVironment has a twelve month low of $53.50 and a twelve month high of $143.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,932.67 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $122.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.77 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts predict that AeroVironment will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total transaction of $523,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in AeroVironment by 20.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.