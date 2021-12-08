AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The aerospace company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $122.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.77 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS.

Shares of AVAV stock opened at $57.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,932.67 and a beta of 0.38. AeroVironment has a 52 week low of $53.50 and a 52 week high of $143.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.90 and a 200-day moving average of $96.59.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AVAV shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.71.

In other news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total transaction of $523,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in AeroVironment by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,966,000 after purchasing an additional 25,635 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in AeroVironment by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,617 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in AeroVironment by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

