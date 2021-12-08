Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $5.74 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $5.74 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.82 and the lowest is $5.69. Affiliated Managers Group posted earnings of $4.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will report full-year earnings of $18.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.00 to $18.13. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $20.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.40 to $21.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Affiliated Managers Group.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $575.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.91 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 21.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $212.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.83.

Shares of NYSE AMG opened at $171.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.37. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12-month low of $94.47 and a 12-month high of $191.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.35%.

In related news, insider John R. Erickson acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $169.95 per share, for a total transaction of $509,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $188.39 per share, with a total value of $508,653.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 7,700 shares of company stock worth $1,334,523 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 213.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $117,016,000 after acquiring an additional 516,751 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 446.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 147,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,687,000 after acquiring an additional 120,178 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,837,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 462.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 122,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,535,000 after acquiring an additional 100,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $238,681,000 after acquiring an additional 67,073 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

