AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.71

Shares of AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.71 and traded as high as C$8.25. AGF Management shares last traded at C$8.12, with a volume of 182,140 shares trading hands.

AGF.B has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a C$8.50 price target on shares of AGF Management in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a C$9.00 price target on shares of AGF Management in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$9.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$7.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.71. The firm has a market cap of C$567.49 million and a P/E ratio of 4.37.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

