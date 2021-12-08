Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Bought by Beck Bode LLC

Beck Bode LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,082 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Agilent Technologies comprises 2.4% of Beck Bode LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $8,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 8,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $101,714.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,969 shares of company stock worth $470,727.

A has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.71.

NYSE:A opened at $153.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.80 and its 200-day moving average is $155.79. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.47 and a 52-week high of $179.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $46.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 19.80%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.