Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $3,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE A opened at $153.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.47 and a twelve month high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 19.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.80%.

In other news, SVP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total value of $121,512.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,969 shares of company stock valued at $470,727.

Several analysts have commented on A shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.71.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.