AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNCP) Trading 0% Higher

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP) traded up 0% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.39 and last traded at $25.36. 111,892 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average session volume of 61,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.35.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.3828 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AGNC Investment stock. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNCP)

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

