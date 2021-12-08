AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNCP) Trading 0% Higher

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP) traded up 0% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.39 and last traded at $25.36. 111,892 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average session volume of 61,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.35.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.24.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.3828 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th.
About AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNCP)
AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.
See Also: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?
Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.