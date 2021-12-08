Agronomics (LON:ANIC) Shares Down 0.9%

Agronomics Limited (LON:ANIC) fell 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 21.50 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 21.80 ($0.29). 7,693,565 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 147% from the average session volume of 3,118,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22 ($0.29).

The company has a market cap of £174.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 27.03.

About Agronomics (LON:ANIC)

Agronomics Limited, formerly known as Port Erin Biopharma Investments Limited, is a principal investment firm specializing in investments in funds, equity and equity related products. The firm invests in quoted and unquoted companies. It prefers to invest in the nascent industry of modern foods, biopharma sector and will establish a portfolio of investments in biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies.

