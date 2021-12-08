Aigang Reaches Market Capitalization of $804,890.70 (AIX)

Aigang (CURRENCY:AIX) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 8th. Over the last week, Aigang has traded 37.4% lower against the dollar. Aigang has a market capitalization of $804,890.70 and $28,391.00 worth of Aigang was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aigang coin can currently be bought for $0.0275 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aigang alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004604 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00043555 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007489 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.01 or 0.00224185 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Aigang

AIX is a coin. Aigang’s total supply is 29,274,567 coins. Aigang’s official Twitter account is @aigangnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aigang is aigang.network . The Reddit community for Aigang is /r/aigangnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aigang’s official message board is medium.com/aigang-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Aigang is an automated insurance platform for IoT devices and for insurance innovation built around data. The platform will allow the network users to diagnose their own IoT device operating state and communicate imminent failure. Afterwards, the insurance company verifies the claim events and pays claims automatically. In order to automate the insurance process, the Aigang team will create a Decentralized Autonomous Organisation (DAO) featuring smart contracts to connect intelligent devices with insurance policies. Furthermore, the platform will feature algorithms to price the policy premiums and predict the profitability of insurance pools allowing the network users to predict insurance markets. The Aigang token (AIX) will be used to reward the network users for accurate insurance market predictions. “

Buying and Selling Aigang

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aigang directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aigang should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aigang using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aigang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aigang and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.