AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd.’s (NYSE:RERE) Lock-Up Period To Expire on December 15th

AiHuiShou International’s (NYSE:RERE) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, December 15th. AiHuiShou International had issued 16,233,000 shares in its IPO on June 18th. The total size of the offering was $227,262,000 based on an initial share price of $14.00. After the expiration of AiHuiShou International’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AiHuiShou International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

Get AiHuiShou International alerts:

Shares of RERE opened at $6.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.54. AiHuiShou International has a 52-week low of $5.96 and a 52-week high of $18.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AiHuiShou International in the third quarter worth $1,967,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in AiHuiShou International in the third quarter worth $322,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in AiHuiShou International in the third quarter worth $222,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new stake in AiHuiShou International in the third quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Yiheng Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in AiHuiShou International in the second quarter worth $26,163,000. Institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

AiHuiShou International Company Profile

AiHuiShou International Co Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for AiHuiShou International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AiHuiShou International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.