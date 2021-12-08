Aimia (TSE:AIM) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.65

Aimia Inc. (TSE:AIM) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$4.65 and traded as high as C$4.85. Aimia shares last traded at C$4.79, with a volume of 28,654 shares changing hands.

Separately, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Aimia from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

The stock has a market cap of C$443.02 million and a PE ratio of -34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 11.25 and a quick ratio of 10.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.65.

Aimia Inc, an investment holding company, focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Holdings and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

