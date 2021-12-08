AIOZ Network 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.83 Million (AIOZ)

AIOZ Network (CURRENCY:AIOZ) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. During the last seven days, AIOZ Network has traded down 31.3% against the dollar. One AIOZ Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.65 or 0.00001287 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AIOZ Network has a market capitalization of $132.50 million and $1.83 million worth of AIOZ Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004704 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00044816 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.14 or 0.00225331 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00007489 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

AIOZ Network Profile

AIOZ is a coin. AIOZ Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 203,202,790 coins. AIOZ Network’s official Twitter account is @AIOZNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “AIOZ Network is a distributed CDN built on our very own Blockchain. On AIOZ Network, users share redundant memory, storage and bandwidth resources to create a vast CDN capable of powering streaming platforms anywhere in the world. It aims to change the way the world streams videos. To better understand this, imagine that you're watching a video on your phone. Today that video streams from a content delivery network (CDN). A CDN is a system of servers in various locations storing and delivering content to viewers and their devices – like a video you watch on your phone. AIOZ Network creates a distributed content delivery network (dCDN) and represents a major shift in the way the world streams video. On a dCDN, a video comes from one of many Nodes – a regular person paid to store and deliver content from their device with the help of an app. The app harnesses the device's unused resources such as extra computing power, bandwidth, and storage. “

Buying and Selling AIOZ Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AIOZ Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AIOZ Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AIOZ Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

