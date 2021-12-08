AJ Bell (LON:AJB) Price Target Cut to GBX 400

AJ Bell (LON:AJB) had its price objective reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 420 ($5.57) to GBX 400 ($5.30) in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.31) target price on shares of AJ Bell in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on AJ Bell from GBX 445 ($5.90) to GBX 435 ($5.77) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 380 ($5.04) target price on shares of AJ Bell in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 535 ($7.09) target price on shares of AJ Bell in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 394.17 ($5.23).

Shares of LON AJB opened at GBX 383.20 ($5.08) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £1.57 billion and a PE ratio of 33.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 398.42. AJ Bell has a 52 week low of GBX 255.20 ($3.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 487 ($6.46). The company has a current ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.31.

In related news, insider Andrew James Bell acquired 263,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 378 ($5.01) per share, for a total transaction of £994,332.78 ($1,318,568.86).

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest that includes the provision of proprietary investment content and investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and selected funds for execution-only retail customers.

