Ajita G. Rajendra Sells 4,209 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Stock

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 4,209 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $350,567.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:AOS traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.98. 829,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,067,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $52.08 and a 12-month high of $83.62. The firm has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.10.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $914.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

AOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 21,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

