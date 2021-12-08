Akropolis (AKRO) Trading Down 26.4% Over Last Week

Akropolis (CURRENCY:AKRO) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 8th. Akropolis has a market capitalization of $82.00 million and approximately $18.35 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Akropolis coin can currently be purchased for $0.0235 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Akropolis has traded 26.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004669 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00044189 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.77 or 0.00228901 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007485 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Akropolis (CRYPTO:AKRO) is a coin. It was first traded on July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,481,910,214 coins. The official website for Akropolis is akropolis.io . Akropolis’ official message board is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements . The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akropolis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Akropolis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

