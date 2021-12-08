Alchemix (ALCX) Achieves Market Cap of $249.23 Million

Alchemix (CURRENCY:ALCX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. One Alchemix coin can now be purchased for $284.04 or 0.00559525 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Alchemix has a total market cap of $249.23 million and $9.92 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Alchemix has traded down 19.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004783 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00045316 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00007491 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $113.15 or 0.00222894 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Alchemix Coin Profile

Alchemix is a coin. Its launch date was February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 1,112,853 coins and its circulating supply is 877,433 coins. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community. “

Alchemix Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemix using one of the exchanges listed above.

