Alexander O. Schuth Sells 10,000 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $422,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of DNLI stock traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.16. The company had a trading volume of 301,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,295. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.46. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $41.10 and a one year high of $93.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 330.02 and a beta of 1.79.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.23). Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $5.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DNLI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNLI. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 16.6% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,147,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,179,000 after buying an additional 2,152,416 shares during the period. Pathway Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,068,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 21.7% during the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,369,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,891,000 after buying an additional 959,030 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 549.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 645,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,672,000 after buying an additional 546,481 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 7.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,560,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,444,000 after buying an additional 524,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

