Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Hits New 1-Year High at $211.74

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $211.74 and last traded at $211.35, with a volume of 4157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $210.72.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ARE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Sunday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.83.

The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.76.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 46.78%. The business had revenue of $547.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.09%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 292.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

