Alexco Resource Corp. (TSE:AXR) Director Rick Van Nieuwenhuyse Sells 43,643 Shares

Alexco Resource Corp. (TSE:AXR) (NYSE:AXU) Director Rick Van Nieuwenhuyse sold 43,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.26, for a total value of C$98,633.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$17,804.28.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Alexco Resource Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.92 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.55. The stock has a market cap of C$272.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.61.

Alexco Resource Company Profile

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns interests in the Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 725 surveyed quartz mining leases, 866 unsurveyed quartz mining claims, 8 placer claims, and 2 crown grants covering an area of 233 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.

