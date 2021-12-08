Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA) Shares Down 0.3%

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (LON:ALFA)’s share price was down 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 189 ($2.51) and last traded at GBX 195.50 ($2.59). Approximately 57,884 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 142,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 196 ($2.60).

Several analysts recently weighed in on ALFA shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.65) price objective on shares of Alfa Financial Software in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alfa Financial Software from GBX 205 ($2.72) to GBX 215 ($2.85) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

The firm has a market cap of £586.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 189.82 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 156.72.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a GBX 10 ($0.13) dividend. This is a positive change from Alfa Financial Software’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 5.83%. Alfa Financial Software’s payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and consultancy services to the asset finance industry in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It provides Alfa Systems, a software platform to administer retail and corporate businesses from point of sale through originations to contract management and remarketing; and Alfa Digital platform and apps suite, an omnichannel digital solution that delivers concepts, such as self-serve, customer onboarding, and mobility, as well as point of sale functionality across various devices.

