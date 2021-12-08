Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 309,599 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 1,786,079 shares.The stock last traded at $14.03 and had previously closed at $14.08.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AQN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.39.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 7.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.342 dividend. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.75%. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.10%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 44,448,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $679,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561,967 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,210,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $457,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,014 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,394,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $273,711,000 after buying an additional 434,087 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,382,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,414,000 after buying an additional 2,038,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,888,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $164,165,000 after buying an additional 3,830,020 shares during the last quarter. 41.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.