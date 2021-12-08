Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by Redmond Asset Management LLC

Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 332.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,145 shares during the quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 314.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 23.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $1.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.88. 288,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,673,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $108.70 and a 12 month high of $274.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.11 and a 200-day moving average of $179.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $192.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.44.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

See Also: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.