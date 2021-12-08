Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) to Issue $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Alico has raised its dividend payment by 87.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Alico has a dividend payout ratio of 134.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Alico to earn $1.49 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 134.2%.

Alico stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,967. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.19. Alico has a 12-month low of $28.54 and a 12-month high of $38.58. The company has a market capitalization of $271.39 million, a P/E ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.51.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.15. Alico had a net margin of 48.47% and a return on equity of 1.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alico will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

In other Alico news, Director Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 1,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $39,502.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 61,532 shares of company stock valued at $2,178,246 in the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALCO. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Alico by 33.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alico by 3.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alico during the third quarter worth approximately $536,000. 51.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alico

Alico, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agribusiness and land management. The firm offers environmental services, land leasing, cattle ranching, and related support operations. It operates through the following segments: Alico Citrus, Land Management and Operations. The Alico Citrus segment includes activities related to planting, owning, cultivating, and managing citrus groves in order to produce fruit for sale to fresh, and processed citrus markets.

