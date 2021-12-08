Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $12.00

Shares of Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.00 and last traded at $12.75, with a volume of 254893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.23.

Several analysts have commented on ALGS shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aligos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The firm has a market cap of $543.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.52.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.54 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $519,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,440,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,657,000 after acquiring an additional 180,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aligos Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALGS)

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

