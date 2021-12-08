Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $12.00

Shares of Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.00 and last traded at $12.75, with a volume of 254893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.23.
Several analysts have commented on ALGS shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aligos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.
The firm has a market cap of $543.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.52.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $519,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,440,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,657,000 after acquiring an additional 180,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Aligos Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALGS)
Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.
See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?
Receive News & Ratings for Aligos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aligos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.