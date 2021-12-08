Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) will announce ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Allakos’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($1.09). Allakos reported earnings of ($0.86) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 39.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Allakos will report full year earnings of ($4.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.55) to ($4.36). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($5.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.45) to ($4.42). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Allakos.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.04).

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALLK. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Allakos from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Allakos in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.09.

ALLK stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,060. Allakos has a twelve month low of $70.37 and a twelve month high of $157.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -18.79 and a beta of 0.77.

In other news, Director Steven P. James sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 34.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Allakos by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Allakos by 246.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,202,000 after buying an additional 51,668 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Allakos by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Allakos by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 85,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,262,000 after buying an additional 26,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Allakos by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Allakos

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

