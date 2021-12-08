Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) CFO Sells $2,544,000.00 in Stock

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total value of $2,544,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
ALGM stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 556,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 5.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.77. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.05 and a 1 year high of $36.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.97 and a beta of 1.18.
Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $193.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.04 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ALGM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.
Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.
