Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) CFO Sells $2,544,000.00 in Stock

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total value of $2,544,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

ALGM stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 556,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 5.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.77. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.05 and a 1 year high of $36.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.97 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $193.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.04 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 29.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after buying an additional 42,565 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the third quarter valued at $799,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the third quarter valued at $4,256,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 31.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 139,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after buying an additional 33,577 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 107.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.13% of the company’s stock.

ALGM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.