Allen Capital Group LLC Acquires 356 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Allen Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,799 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Amundi bought a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,797,555,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 664.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,544,853,000 after buying an additional 3,861,530 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,198,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,463 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 621.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,598,599 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $555,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 146.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,284,360 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $794,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,667 shares during the period. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FB stock opened at $322.81 on Wednesday. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.61 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $897.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $331.15 and a 200 day moving average of $345.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.70, for a total value of $89,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.91, for a total transaction of $16,595,757.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,577,363 shares of company stock valued at $541,049,646. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Facebook from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on Facebook from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Facebook from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Facebook from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Facebook from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.21.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

