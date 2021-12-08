Allen Capital Group LLC Buys 1,281 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Allen Capital Group LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,614 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 30.0% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6.5% in the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 46.9% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,119 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 4,829 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.6% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,398 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $13,604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 89.2% in the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 12,363 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,827 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $150.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.28. The firm has a market cap of $274.12 billion, a PE ratio of 138.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.18. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $142.04 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.54.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

See Also: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.