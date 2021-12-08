Allen Capital Group LLC Buys 2,384 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU)

Allen Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC owned 0.35% of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 17.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 47.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEU opened at $42.13 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $36.41 and a 12 month high of $43.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.59.

