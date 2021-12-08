Allen Capital Group LLC Buys 3,563 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Allen Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,466 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,563 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 5.0% in the third quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,687 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 3.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,593,869 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $424,626,000 after purchasing an additional 279,405 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 26.9% in the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,197 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.8% in the third quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 60,780 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.1% in the third quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 118,493 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.24.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $58.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.46. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.35 and a 12 month high of $60.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.02%.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $27,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,550 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

