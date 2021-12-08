Allen Capital Group LLC Buys 45,841 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Allen Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 593.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,566 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,841 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the third quarter worth $727,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 9.4% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 25,561 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 12.7% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,983 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 20,317 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 36,888 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. 62.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTC opened at $52.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $213.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $45.24 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th were issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 26.99%.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Mizuho lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Intel from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.42.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

