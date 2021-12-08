Allen Capital Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Allen Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,663 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSY. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000.

Shares of GSY stock opened at $50.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.40. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a twelve month low of $50.28 and a twelve month high of $50.60.

