Allen Capital Group LLC Has $1.81 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Allen Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,406 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $166.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $160.52 and its 200 day moving average is $155.36. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $167.29.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.25%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.86.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

