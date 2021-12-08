Allen Capital Group LLC Has $3.13 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Allen Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,440 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.20.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $138.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.35 billion, a PE ratio of 48.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.36. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 505,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $73,352,910.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $146,460,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,631,467 shares of company stock worth $660,162,824 in the last three months. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

