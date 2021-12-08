Allen Capital Group LLC Has $9.13 Million Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,254 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF comprises about 1.8% of Allen Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $9,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1,055.1% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,000.

SCHP stock opened at $63.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.03. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.31 and a fifty-two week high of $64.15.

