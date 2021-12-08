Allen Capital Group LLC Purchases 1,488 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Allen Capital Group LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.9% of Allen Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.78.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $162.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $480.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $166.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $118.11 and a twelve month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

