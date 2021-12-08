Allen Capital Group LLC Purchases 2,127 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Allen Capital Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 0.8% of Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

VNQ opened at $111.24 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $81.23 and a 12-month high of $111.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.04.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.