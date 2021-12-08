Allen Capital Group LLC Purchases 73,849 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 238.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,819 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,849 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 1.1% of Allen Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,285 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 18,330 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 6,372 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,650 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $50.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $213.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.74 and a twelve month high of $61.82.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VZ. Loop Capital began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $84,615.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.