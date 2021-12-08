Allen Capital Group LLC Sells 8,267 Shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Allen Capital Group LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,267 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC owned 0.36% of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. Rossmore Private Capital increased its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 8,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Fluent Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $356,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $438,000.

Shares of ULST stock opened at $40.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.40. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $40.04 and a 52 week high of $40.65.

