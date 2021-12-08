Allen Capital Group LLC Sells 846 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Allen Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 846 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRF. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 406,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 15.7% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 42,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,690,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 78,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,442,000 after acquiring an additional 4,407 shares during the period.

Shares of PRF opened at $168.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $166.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.24. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $171.73.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.